Barry O’Regan Sells 6,555 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Barry O’Regan sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($23.79), for a total transaction of £115,040.25 ($155,944.49).

SSE Trading Up 1.3%

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($24.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,676.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.01. The stock has a market cap of £19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446.89 ($19.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,019 ($27.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 160.90 ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts forecast that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

