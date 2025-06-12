Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Down 0.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $260.46 and last traded at $263.42. 416,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 450,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.78.

Get Beigene alerts:

Specifically, CEO John Oyler sold 5,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $1,295,951.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.39, for a total value of $353,850.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONC shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on Beigene in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Beigene Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.