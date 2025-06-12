Birgit Behrendt Purchases 126 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,102.50 ($1,494.51).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RR opened at GBX 880 ($11.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 778.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 688.16. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 537.20 ($7.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50 ($9.39).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

