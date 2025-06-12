BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Head to Head Contrast

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies -22.62% -47.64% -26.42% Independent Bank 19.58% 6.57% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $55.25 million 1.10 -$17.33 million ($1.11) -4.50 Independent Bank $694.32 million 4.00 $192.08 million $4.44 14.68

This table compares BM Technologies and Independent Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BM Technologies and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Independent Bank 0 2 0 2 3.00

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Summary

Independent Bank beats BM Technologies on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It offers commercial real estate and construction, commercial and industrial, small business, secured and unsecured commercial, and consumer real estate loans; term loans and revolving/nonrevolving lines of credit; overdraft protection and letters of credit; and residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines. In addition, the company provides cash management services, such as ACH transaction processing, positive pay, and remote deposit services; investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; mobile, online, and telephone banking; estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machines; debit and credit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, third party model portfolios, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. Further, it invests in low-income housing tax credit projects; holds, maintains, and disposes foreclosed properties; and operates as an investment advisor. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

