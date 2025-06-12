Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
