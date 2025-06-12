Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT at $127.20

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI opened at $86.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.51. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.28 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ICF International by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in ICF International by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ICF International by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

