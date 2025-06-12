Brokerages Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $24.46

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.46.

Get Informatica alerts:

INFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. Informatica has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,809.85. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,733. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Informatica by 126.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.