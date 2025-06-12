Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) PT at $95.67

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $82,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,416.50. The trade was a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

