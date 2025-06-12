Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth $47,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

