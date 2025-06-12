Brokerages Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $163.50

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,350. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5%

ENSG opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $117.91 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.