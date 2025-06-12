Brokerages Set Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Target Price at $96.63

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,104,000 after buying an additional 347,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,894,000 after buying an additional 4,443,823 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,402,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,375,000 after buying an additional 298,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,777,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.