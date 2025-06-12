California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,694 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,430,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAMS. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

