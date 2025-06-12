California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,797 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

