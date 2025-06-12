California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 1,653.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4%

CAPR stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.84. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

