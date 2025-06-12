California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 57,310 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

