Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.
SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.4%
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.