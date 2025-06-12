Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSLGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

SSL stock opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.76. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$13.19.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

