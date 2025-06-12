Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIEGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGIE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,023 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 868,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after buying an additional 196,965 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 560,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

