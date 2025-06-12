Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3%

CAT stock opened at $363.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.77 and a 200-day moving average of $349.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

