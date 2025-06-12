Chris Carney Acquires 131 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($204.22).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Chris Carney bought 117,254 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($181,197.72).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

