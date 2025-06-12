Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

