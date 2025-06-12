Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $479.09 and last traded at $471.98. Approximately 81,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 435,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.33.

Specifically, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

