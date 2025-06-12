Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.