Cormark Comments on High Liner Foods’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.2%

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.07.

Insider Activity at High Liner Foods

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

