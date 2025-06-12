Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corning were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GLW opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

