Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $226.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crane traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $189.03, with a volume of 47150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.99.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Crane by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Crane by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

