Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.18 and last traded at $67.65. 1,793,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,851,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Specifically, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $919,477.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 589,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,395,558.78. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $293,156.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 602,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,591,927.20. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 888,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,120. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -477.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.