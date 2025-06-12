Critical Contrast: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 5.36% 7.19% 4.26% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 3 13 0 2.81 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corteva and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and Green Thumb Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $16.83 billion 2.92 $907.00 million $1.64 43.93 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.02 $36.27 million $0.21 24.19

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats Green Thumb Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

