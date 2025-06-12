CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $389.00 to $530.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $479.48 and last traded at $476.04. Approximately 1,067,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,036,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 935.27, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

