DA Davidson Weighs in on Appian’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Appian in a report released on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPN. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Appian stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. Appian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,145 shares of company stock worth $71,160,372 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 2,052.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

