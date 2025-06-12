David Crane Buys 2,769 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider David Crane purchased 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,439.81).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 65.30 ($0.89) on Thursday. Vertu Motors plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.15 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.90 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £211.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.43.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 6.58 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.