Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.35%. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.