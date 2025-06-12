Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.35%. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.67% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

