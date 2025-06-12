Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.35%. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQTFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.67% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

