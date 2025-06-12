Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,251 ($16.96).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,621 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,931.82 ($40,574.52). Corporate insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.89) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 836.61 ($11.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,279 ($17.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

