ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 175002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Specifically, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$511,300.00.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$511.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.94.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -17.87%.

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.