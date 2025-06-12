Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

