Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

