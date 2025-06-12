Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,213,000 after buying an additional 37,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 2,563,740 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,983,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,826,000 after purchasing an additional 292,655 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

