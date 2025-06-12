Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Q2 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.92.

Cameco Stock Up 3.8%

Cameco stock opened at C$90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.99. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 342.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

