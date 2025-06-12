Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:SCZ Q1 Earnings

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atrium Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$245.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

