Etoro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives $75.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Etoro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Etoro Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $62.96 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

Etoro Group Company Profile

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

