Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Lloyd Pitchford Sells 54,770 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 54,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,744 ($50.75), for a total transaction of £2,050,588.80 ($2,779,705.57).

Experian Trading Up 0.2%

EXPN opened at GBX 3,782 ($51.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,661.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,672. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,049 ($41.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,021 ($54.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

Featured Articles

