Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferrari by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ferrari by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE opened at $482.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

