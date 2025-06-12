Financial Comparison: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) & Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals $317.38 million 20.59 -$373.63 million ($18.05) -16.31 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $1.00 million 3.70 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.78% -53.25% Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -408.93% -174.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $420.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.90%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,609.26%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6; and strategic development collaboration with Sarcoma Oncology Center to advance SON-1210. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.