FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.0%

FMC opened at $44.05 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

