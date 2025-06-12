FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:EDV Issued By Scotiabank

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$41.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.71. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.07 and a 52 week high of C$45.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.07%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

See Also

