Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

