GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 9,712.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Banner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Banner by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banner from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

