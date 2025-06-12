GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11,342.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after buying an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,478,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 782,164 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BROS opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.