GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 4,913.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,781 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

