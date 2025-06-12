Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Graco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Graco Profile



Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

