Graeme Bissett Buys 37,034 Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett bought 37,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £19,998.36 ($27,109.07).

Calnex Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

CLX opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,161.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Calnex Solutions plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.25 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.99).

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 0.38 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calnex Solutions had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calnex Solutions plc will post 0.3596909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Calnex Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

